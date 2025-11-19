Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987155https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/rbi-adds-seven-more-platforms-to-alert-list-of-unauthorised-forex-trading-platforms-2987155.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RBI

RBI Adds Seven More Platforms To 'Alert List' Of Unauthorised Forex Trading Platforms

The central bank's notice said that these platforms are not authorised to deal in forex transactions under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). RBI has repeatedly warned investors and consumers to avoid online platforms offering leveraged forex trading, margin trading, or contracts in foreign exchange not conducted through authorised channels.

|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 08:42 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI Adds Seven More Platforms To 'Alert List' Of Unauthorised Forex Trading PlatformsImage credit: File Photo

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expanded its 'Alert List' of unauthorised forex trading platforms by adding seven new entities and their websites, cautioning the public against engaging with them for currency trading. The newly flagged platforms are Starnet FX (www.starnetfx.com), CapPlace (www.capplace.com), Mirrox (www.mirrox.com), Fusion Markets (www.fusionmarkets.com), Trive (www.trive.com), NXG Markets (www.nxgmarkets.com) and Nord FX (www.nordfx.com).

The central bank's notice said that these platforms are not authorised to deal in forex transactions under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). RBI has repeatedly warned investors and consumers to avoid online platforms offering leveraged forex trading, margin trading, or contracts in foreign exchange not conducted through authorised channels.

RBI's Alert List is intended to help the public identify entities that may pose risks, especially as online forex trading scams have been rising in recent years. The regulator has urged users to transact only through RBI-authorised dealers and refrain from using unregulated digital platforms that promise high returns. The central bank also reminds consumers that unauthorised forex trading can lead not only to financial losses but also to potential penalties under Indian law.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

RBI's 'Alert List' features platfoms that are not authorised to conduct foreign exchange transactions under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), nor permitted to run electronic trading platforms (ETPs) under the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018.

'Alert List' also contains entities, platforms, and websites that appear to promote unauthorised forex platforms, whether through advertisements or by claiming to offer training or advisory services connected to such unauthorised entities.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jaish-e-Mohammed
Pakistani Leader Admits Role In Delhi Blast; Says 'Warned To Hit India...'
PM Modi
'I Should Have Learnt Tamil In My Childhood': PM Modi In Coimbatore
Pakistan
Backed By Pak Army, Jaish Plotting 'Rs 6,400-Plan’ To Bomb Indian Cities
Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar Stakes Claim To Form New Government In Bihar, Oath Tomorrow
Winter wear
Cozy And Stylish Sweatshirts For Effortless Winter Comfort On Myntra
Indian armed forces
India Begins Transition To LiDAR-Based Helicopter Safety Systems
EAM Jaishankar
'Will Boost Trade, Cultural': EAM Launches Two Indian Consulates In Russia
Casual sneakers
Best Casual Sneakers On Myntra For Daily Comfort And Style
Smart watch
Top Smartwatches On Myntra For Everyday Use And Smarter Living
Technology news
Google Gemini 3 India Launch: How Jio Users Can Activate Pro Plan For Free?