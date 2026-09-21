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RBI eases compliance for certification of KYC copies for foreign portfolio investors

The change, issued through the RBI (Commercial Banks–Know Your Customer) Amendment Directions, 2026, took effect immediately and extends to FPIs a facility previously available to non‑resident Indians and persons of Indian origin.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 12:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
RBI eases compliance for certification of KYC copies for foreign portfolio investors

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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