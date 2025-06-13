RBI Issues Latest Guidelines On Inoperative Accounts, Unclaimed Deposits in Banks - Check RBI Revised Instructions Amendment 2025

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued its latest guidelines on inoperative accounts/ unclaimed deposits in banks.

RBI has said, the amended instructions shall come into force with immediate effect.

In the latest notification --Inoperative Accounts/ Unclaimed Deposits in Banks - Revised Instructions (Amendment) 2025 -- the RBI says that a bank shall make available the facility of updation of KYC for activation of inoperative accounts and unclaimed deposits at all branches (including non-home branches).

Further, a bank shall endeavour to provide the facility of updation of KYC in such accounts and deposits through Video-Customer Identification Process (V-CIP).

"The V-CIP related instructions under Master Direction - Know Your Customer (KYC) Direction, 2016 dated February 25, 2016 (as updated from time to time) shall be adhered to by the bank. Additionally, the services of an authorised Business Correspondent of the bank may be utilized for activation of inoperative accounts as prescribed in paragraph 38(a)(iia) of the above Master Direction,” RBI said.

In a circular dated January 1, 2024 RBI had said the credit balance in any deposit account maintained with banks, which have not been operated upon for ten years or more, or any amount remaining unclaimed for ten years or more, as mentioned in paragraph 3(iii) of the “Depositor Education and Awareness” (DEA) Fund Scheme, 2014, are required to be transferred by banks to DEA Fund maintained by the Reserve Bank of India. There is a need to enable Business Correspondents to facilitate updation of KYC.