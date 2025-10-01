Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966692https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/rbi-maintains-key-rate-at-5-5-amid-global-trade-uncertainties-2966692.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RBI REPO RATE

RBI Maintains Key Rate at 5.5% Amid Global Trade Uncertainties

Earlier in 2025, the RBI had slashed the repo rate by a total of 100 basis points, but chose to hold it steady in its August meeting.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI Maintains Key Rate at 5.5% Amid Global Trade UncertaintiesImage Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep its key repo rate steady at 5.50%, matching what market experts had anticipated. This pause comes as the central bank assesses the effects of its earlier rate cuts and recent tax reductions, while keeping an eye on uncertainties in global trade. Earlier in 2025, the RBI had slashed the repo rate by a total of 100 basis points, but chose to hold it steady in its August meeting.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh