RBI Maintains Key Rate at 5.5% Amid Global Trade Uncertainties

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep its key repo rate steady at 5.50%, matching what market experts had anticipated. This pause comes as the central bank assesses the effects of its earlier rate cuts and recent tax reductions, while keeping an eye on uncertainties in global trade. Earlier in 2025, the RBI had slashed the repo rate by a total of 100 basis points, but chose to hold it steady in its August meeting.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source