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RBI may begin rate‑hike cycle, policy repo likely to move closer to 6.5%: Report

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to begin a rate‑hike cycle as headline inflation and wholesale price inflation accelerate, with the policy repo likely to move closer to 6.5 per cent, a report said on Tuesday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
RBI may begin rate‑hike cycle, policy repo likely to move closer to 6.5%: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RBI may begin rate‑hike cycle, policy repo likely to move closer to 6.5%: Report
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