RBI Monetary Policy: Central Bank Maintains Status-Quo For Borrowers; Keeps Key Interest Rates Unchanged At 6.5%

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India kept the key interest rates unchanged for the 11th consecutive time on Friday.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, announcing the outcome of the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting said that the repo rate has been kept unchanged at 6.5 percent.

The RBI has maintained status quo on benchmark interest rate since February 2023.

This was the second meeting of the reconstituted MPC. The three newly appointed external members are Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya and Nagesh Kumar.