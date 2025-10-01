RBI MPC Meeting 2025: Rate Cut Or Pause At 5.5%? What To Expect, Timing & Live Streaming Details

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to announce its October Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision today. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will deliver the verdict at 10 am. The RBI’s policy announcement will be streamed live on its official YouTube channel, X handle, and website. Later at noon, a detailed press conference will provide further insights into the policy decisions.

When was the October MPC meeting held?

The October MPC meeting was held from September 29 to October 1, where the six-member committee discussed key issues like interest rates, inflation, and economic growth. This was the fourth meeting of FY26, with two more scheduled for December 3–5, 2025, and February 4–6, 2026.

How Have Rates Moved So Far?

This year has seen some big shifts in RBI’s repo rate decisions. In February 2025, the repo rate was cut by 25 bps, followed by another 25 bps cut in April, bringing it down to 6 percent. June saw a sharper 50 bps cut to 5.5 percent, while the August meeting kept rates steady at 5.5 percent with a neutral stance. The repo rate—the rate at which RBI lends to banks—directly impacts loan EMIs and deposit returns, which is why every MPC decision matters to both households and businesses.

Markets Stay Quiet Before RBI Verdict

On September 30, Indian stock markets ended slightly lower as investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach ahead of the RBI’s October policy decision. The Sensex slipped 100 points (0.13 per cent) to close at 80,263, while the Nifty50 dipped 25 points (0.07 per cent) to settle at 24,610.

Why This Policy Meet Is Crucial

The RBI’s October meeting comes at a time when India’s economy is at a turning point. GDP growth surged to a five-quarter high of 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY26, compared to 6.5 per cent a year ago. The government has also rolled out a new two-slab GST system (5 per cent and 18 per cent) in late September, which is expected to boost consumption.