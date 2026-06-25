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  • /RBI online fraud rules 2026: Recovering lost money could be easier under this framework — Here’s how to act smart

RBI online fraud rules 2026: Recovering lost money could be easier under this framework — Here’s how to act smart

RBI online fraud rules 2026: RBI says banks cannot reject a fraud complaint by simply claiming that the customer shared an OTP or was careless. The bank must provide evidence to show that the customer was responsible for the loss.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 12:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
RBI online fraud rules 2026: Recovering lost money could be easier under this framework — Here’s how to act smart
Image Credit: Representative/AISource: Bureau

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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