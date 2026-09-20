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RBI revises FD rules from October 1: Check new norms for retail and bulk deposits

As per the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Interest Rate on Deposits) Second Amendment Directions, 2026, the reforms apply to all Commercial Banks, Small Finance Banks, Regional Rural Banks, Local Area Banks, Payment Banks and Urban Cooperative Banks.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
RBI revises FD rules from October 1: Check new norms for retail and bulk deposits

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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RBI revises FD rules from October 1: Check new norms for retail and bulk deposits
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