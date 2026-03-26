Rbi’s new digital payment rules from April 1: Big changes in Upi, cards and online transactions explained

New Delhi: Starting April 1, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will roll out a new framework that will significantly change how digital payments are authenticated across the country. The new rules are aimed at making online transactions safer, smarter, and less vulnerable to fraud as digital payments continue to grow rapidly in India.

Two-Factor Authentication Becomes Mandatory

Under the new rules, all digital payments — including UPI, card transactions, and wallet payments — must use two-factor authentication (2FA). This means every transaction will require two separate verification steps instead of relying on just one.

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These factors can include OTPs, PINs, passwords, biometrics, or device-based verification. While OTP will still be used, it will no longer be the only or default method, making transactions more secure.

Shift Towards Smarter, Risk-Based Security

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of risk-based authentication. Instead of applying the same level of security to every transaction, the system will assess risk in real time.

For example, small payments from a trusted device may go through quickly with minimal verification, while high-value or unusual transactions may require additional checks. This approach balances convenience with stronger fraud protection.

More Security, Less Fraud Risk

The RBI’s new framework is designed to tackle growing cyber threats such as phishing, SIM swap fraud, and unauthorised transactions. By adding multiple layers of verification and allowing advanced technologies like biometrics, the system becomes harder to breach.

Banks and payment apps will also be required to upgrade their systems to comply with these rules, ensuring a more secure digital ecosystem for users.

Impact on Users and Payments Experience

For users, the change may mean slightly more steps during certain transactions, especially for high-value or suspicious payments. However, for routine transactions, the process could actually become smoother due to intelligent risk assessment.

The new system aims to reduce unnecessary friction while maintaining strong security, ensuring users don’t have to repeatedly verify low-risk transactions.

What It Means for the Future of Digital Payments

The new rules mark a shift from basic OTP-based systems to more advanced and adaptive authentication methods. They align India with global best practices, where payment systems use technology to assess risk and customise security levels accordingly.

From April 1, digital payments in India will become more secure and intelligent. While users may notice some changes in how transactions are verified, the overall goal is clear — safer payments, fewer frauds, and a more reliable digital banking experience.