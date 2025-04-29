New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued latest notification on Dispensation of Rs 100 and Rs 200 denomination banknotes through ATMs.

RBI said, as part of an endeavour towards enhancing public access to frequently used denominations of banknotes, it has been decided that all banks and White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs) shall ensure that their ATMs dispense Rs 100 and Rs 200 denomination banknotes on a regular basis as per following milestones:

1. By September 30, 2025: 75% of all ATMs shall dispense either Rs 100 or Rs 200 denomination banknotes from at least one cassette.

2. By March 31, 2026: 90% of all ATMs shall dispense either Rs 100 or Rs 200 denomination banknotes from at least one cassette.