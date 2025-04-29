Advertisement
RBI's Big Decision On Rs 100, Rs 200 Indian Banknotes; Asks Banks To...; Notification Applicable From 30 September 2025

RBI has in its latest notification said that by 30 September 2025, 75 percent of all ATMs shall dispense either Rs 100 or Rs 200 denomination banknotes from at least one cassette.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued latest notification on Dispensation of Rs 100 and Rs 200 denomination banknotes through ATMs.

RBI said, as part of an endeavour towards enhancing public access to frequently used denominations of banknotes, it has been decided that all banks and White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs) shall ensure that their ATMs dispense Rs 100 and Rs 200 denomination banknotes on a regular basis as per following milestones:

1. By September 30, 2025: 75% of all ATMs shall dispense either Rs 100 or Rs 200 denomination banknotes from at least one cassette.

2. By March 31, 2026: 90% of all ATMs shall dispense either Rs 100 or Rs 200 denomination banknotes from at least one cassette.

 

