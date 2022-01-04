RBI's big push for offline digital payment in rural and semi-urban areas! Payments capped at Rs 200 per transaction

New Delhi: In a bid to push digital transactions in rural and semi-urban areas, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a framework for offline digital payment. RBI has allowed offline payments up to Rs 200 per transaction, subject to an overall limit of Rs 2,000.

"Offline transactions are expected to give a push to digital transactions in areas with poor or weak internet or telecom connectivity, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. The new framework is applicable with immediate effect," said RBI.

What is offline digital payment?

An offline digital payment means a transaction which does not require internet or telecom connectivity. Under this new framework, such payments can be carried out face-to-face (proximity mode) using any channel or instrument like cards, wallets, mobile devices, etc. Such transactions would not require an Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA). Since the transactions are offline, alerts (by way of SMS and / or e-mail) will be received by the customer after a time lag. Transactions are subject to a limit of ₹200 per transaction and an overall limit of ₹2000 for all transactions until balance in the account is replenished. Balance replenishment can only occur in an on-line mode.

Offline mode of payment can be enabled only after obtaining specific consent of the customer. Customers shall enjoy protection under the provisions of circulars limiting customer liability issued by Reserve Bank (as amended from time to time). Customers also have recourse to the Reserve Bank – Integrated Ombudsman Scheme for grievance redress.

"The Reserve Bank has today placed on its website the ‘Framework for facilitating small value digital payments in offline mode’. The framework incorporates the feedback received from the pilot experiments on offline transactions conducted in different parts of the country during the period from September 2020 to June 2021," said an RBI release.

Live TV

#mute