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RBI's new interest rate rules for bank deposits: Check the revised regulations from 1 October 2026

The Reserve Bank of India has introduced reforms in the interest rate-related regulations, which would be effective starting October 1, 2026. The updated regulations aim for uniformity across banks, transparency, and flexibility in determining interest rates in the case of bulk deposits.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 07:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
RBI's new interest rate rules for bank deposits: Check the revised regulations from 1 October 2026

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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RBI's new interest rate rules for bank deposits: Check the revised regulations from 1 October 2026
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