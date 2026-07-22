New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued prudential norms governing how banks should deal with immovable properties acquired during the recovery of bad loans. The central bank has said that a bank that takes possession of a borrower's home or commercial property after they default on a loan is not allowed to keep it indefinitely or sell it back to the borrower. The rules which come into effect from October 1, 2026, address everything from how such properties should be valued to how quickly they must be sold.
RBI's stand on non-banking assets
The RBI rules apply to immovable properties that banks acquire during the recovery of bad loans. The RBI said that banks generally do not transact in immovable assets as part of their core business operations other than in exceptional cases where they acquire such immovable assets in satisfaction of their claims on the borrower. In order to provide clarity on the prudential treatment of such specified nonfinancial assets, including non-banking assets acquired by a bank through various mechanisms, the bank decided to issue prudential norms applicable in such cases.
The RBI has clarified that banks generally do not deal in immovable assets as part of their regular lending business. These standards only come into play when a loan has become a non-performing asset, legal or contractual recovery mechanisms have been invoked and the bank has acquired ownership of the property offered as collateral.
The framework also requires banks to adopt board-approved policies covering the acquisition, valuation, management and disposal of such assets.
Banks cannot sell recovered properties back to borrower
The RBI has said that banks cannot sell recovered properties back to the borrower or its related parties. In response to feedback received on the draft directions, the RBI said it had considered proposals to allow borrowers to repurchase such properties but decided against the proposal. The apex bank said allowing such sales could create a moral hazard and weaken credit discipline by giving defaulting borrowers a preferential opportunity to reclaim the asset.
Dispose immovable assets within timeline
The RBI has said banks should dispose of acquired immovable assets within the timeline specified in their internal policy, subject to a maximum period of seven years. The banking regulator has also directed banks to make all efforts to sell these assets at the earliest instead of retaining them on their books for long periods. The RBI said that banks should make all efforts to dispose of the acquired immovable properties at the earliest through a public auction.
Valuation of immovable property
The RBI has also prescribed how banks should value such assets after taking ownership. The apex bank said upon acquisition, the property must be recorded in the balance sheet at the lower of the net book value of the extinguished exposure or the distress sale value determined by at least two independent external valuers.
The RBI directions govern how a property is handled only after ownership has officially passed to the bank under the applicable recovery mechanism. They do not change the legal rights or remedies available to borrowers before the transfer of ownership under laws such as the SARFAESI Act.
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