Received Credit Card Limit Upgrade Offer? Watch Out For THESE Red Flags– Here’s How To Stay Safe

New Delhi: An offer to increase your credit card limit can feel like a welcome surprise. After all, who wouldn’t want extra spending power for emergencies or big-ticket purchases? But this seemingly helpful upgrade is now being widely used as bait by scammers. By pushing “pre-approved limit enhancement” offers that sound urgent and tempting, fraudsters trick people into sharing sensitive card details information that can quickly be misused to drain your money.

What is the credit card limit upgrade fraud?

In this scam, fraudsters impersonate bank representatives or credit card issuers and approach cardholders with attractive offers of an “instant” or “pre-approved” credit limit increase.

They usually reach out through phone calls, SMS, WhatsApp messages or emails. Once they gain the cardholder’s trust, their real motive is to collect sensitive information, which is later misused to carry out unauthorised transactions and steal money.

Common Tactics used by credit card scammers

Scammers usually follow a familiar pattern to trap victims. First, they claim that your credit card is eligible for an immediate limit increase, often calling it a special or pre-approved offer.

Next, they ask for sensitive details such as your card number, CVV, OTP or internet banking credentials, saying it is required to complete the limit enhancement process. In some cases, they may also demand a “processing fee” to activate the higher limit.

In reality, genuine banks and NBFCs never ask for confidential customer details over phone calls or messages, nor do they charge any fee to increase a credit card limit.

Warning signs every credit card user should know

Unsolicited calls, SMS messages or WhatsApp texts promising a guaranteed credit card limit increase are one of the biggest red flags and should be ignored immediately.

Another common trick is creating a sense of urgency. They ask to act “right now” or warn them that the offer will expire soon. Genuine banks and lending institutions always give customers enough time to complete formalities and never pressure them into instant decisions.

It’s also important to remember that legitimate lenders will never ask for sensitive information such as OTPs, CVVs, PINs or any other confidential details. Any request for such data should be refused straight away.

Lastly, be cautious of messages coming from unknown phone numbers or unofficial email IDs. Trusted banks do not send personalised offers with unbelievable discounts or rebates for credit card upgrades or loan enhancements without proper verification.

Everyday steps to stay safe from credit card fraud

Follow one golden rule: A bank never needs your OTP, CVV or full card number to increase your credit limit. If anyone asks for these details, disconnect the call immediately.

Don’t give in to pressure: Scammers often create urgency by saying things like “the offer expires today” or “your limit will be blocked.” Genuine banks do not rush customers or penalise them for taking time.

Avoid links shared during calls: If the caller sends you a link while speaking to you, treat it as suspicious. Always check offers through your bank’s official app or website, opened directly by you—not through messages.

Verify using trusted contact details: To confirm whether a limit increase is genuine, reach out to your bank using the official customer care number printed on your card or through in-app support. Never call back the number that contacted you.

Limit potential losses: Keep transaction alerts switched on at all times. If you don’t use your card much for online payments, set a lower online spending limit. This simple step can prevent a small mistake from turning into a major financial loss.