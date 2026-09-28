Received gifts from relatives? Here’s what you need to disclose in ITR

New Delhi: Received gifts from relatives, parents, or spouse? You may still need to report such cash, jewellery, and other assets while filing the Income Tax Return.
Whether the gift is taxable or not depends on its nature, value, and the person who gave it.
While filing the ITR, one must be aware of the tax rules on such gifts to avoid any mistake and penalty.
Money or any movable or immovable property received by an individual from another individual or organisation without paying anything or paying a considerably lower amount is a gift and considered an income. It may cover cash, bonds, cheques, buildings, plots, gold, paintings, Virtual Digital Assets, etc.
Taxation on gifts is governed by the Income Tax Department under the provision of Deemed Income.
The Income Tax Department provides an exemption on gifts received from specified relatives. The person receiving such commodities does not have to pay tax on them, irrespective of their value.
Under Section 56 of the Income Tax Act, a person does not have to pay any tax on:
1) Gift received from specified relatives
2) Gift received from others whose value does not exceed Rs 50,000
3) Gift received on the occasion of one's marriage
4) Gift received under a will or by way of inheritance
5) Gift received from a local authority or specified institutions
Taxable gifts are disclosed under the head 'Income from other sources'. A person is supposed to provide correct information on such assets, including their nature and value. Misreporting or underreporting any income incurs a penalty ranging from 50 per cent to 200 per cent under Section 270A of the Income-tax Act. This has to be paid in addition to the applicable tax.
The assets that fall under the exempt category should also be reported following the introduction of a separate 'Receipts not in the nature of income' field in the ITR utilities for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 (FY 2025-26). The field is meant to report receipts that are not taxable.
It is better to keep a clear record in case of any inquiry and to avoid any scrutiny by the Income Tax Department. Particularly in the case of high-value transfers, a person must maintain bank statements, property records, and other information.
Disclosing such gifts in the ITR does not mean they are taxable. It is meant to ensure proper reporting and documentation.
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