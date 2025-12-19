Received Income Tax SMS Or Email Alerts? Why You Got It And What You Should Do— Explained

New Delhi: If you’ve recently received an SMS or email from the Income Tax Department and felt a wave of panic, you’re not alone. Many taxpayers were left worried after getting alerts about certain financial transactions and possible errors in their filings. However, the tax department has now cleared the air, saying these messages are not notices or penalties. Instead, they are simply gentle reminders meant to help taxpayers recheck their income tax returns and fix any genuine mistakes before it turns into a bigger issue.

Why did taxpayers receive these alerts?

The Income Tax Department said these messages are linked to transaction-related information that is already available with the department. This data is shared by banks, financial institutions and other reporting entities during the financial year.

Explaining the purpose of these alerts, the department said in a post on X, “Taxpayers may please note that such communication is to facilitate the taxpayers & make them aware of the information available with the ITD regarding the transactions reported by the Reporting Entities during the year.”

It further clarified that these messages are only advisory and are sent in cases where there appears to be a significant gap between the details mentioned in the income tax return and the data received from reporting entities. The department added, “The communication is just an advisory sent in only those cases where there is an apparent significant gap between disclosures in the ITR & information as received from the Reporting Entities.”

Chance to fix errors without penalty

The Income Tax Department said the main aim of these messages is to give taxpayers a simple opportunity to review their filings and correct any mistakes on their own. Taxpayers are encouraged to check their Annual Information Statement (AIS) and share their feedback online through the Compliance Portal.

If required, taxpayers can also revise the income tax return they have already filed. Those who have not filed a return yet can submit a belated return, ensuring their records are updated correctly.

Deadline to file belated return explained

Although the deadline to file the income tax return ended on 16 September, taxpayers still have time to act. The Income Tax Department said that a belated ITR can be filed up to 31 December 2025, giving relief to those who missed the original deadline.

Filing a belated return is an important option as it helps taxpayers avoid penalties or fines for not settling their tax liability on time. Advising taxpayers on the next steps, the department said, “Taxpayers are requested to respond promptly via Compliance Portal if discrepancies exist or ignore if your filing is correct,” in its post.