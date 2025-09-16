Record ITR Filings Cross 7.3 Crore; Deadline Extended By A Day Amid Portal Glitches

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Monday announced that over 7.3 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have already been filed for AY 2025–26, surpassing last year’s figure of 7.28 crore returns. Last year, around 70 lakh ITRs were filed on the final day (31 July). If a similar number of taxpayers file today, total filings could exceed 8 crore returns this time.

“A record 7.3 crore plus ITRs have been filed till 15th Sept 2025, surpassing last year’s 7.28 crore. We sincerely thank taxpayers & professionals for their timely compliance. To facilitate further filings of ITRs, the due date has been extended by one day (16th September 2025),” the Income Tax Department posted on X.

The tweet came on 15 September, a day before the extended deadline. If a large number of taxpayers file on the final day, the total could set a new record.

Portal Glitches Continue

While the income tax portal is reportedly faster than the previous day, some users still faced issues. “Today, it is working, but there are still glitches. The website shows random errors. The job that was taking three hours yesterday now takes one hour—though ideally it should only take 10 minutes,” said Mumbai-based chartered accountant Chirag Chauhan.

On social media, many netizens criticized Infosys, which manages the portal, for the recurring problems. One user posted:

“Why do people wait until the last day to file ITR when they know the ‘great’ website built by the ‘great’ Infosys will inevitably crash? Still, the site should work on the last day. If it doesn’t, a 1–2 day extension should be given.”

Another user, Rakesh Jain, wrote:

“The current state of the Income Tax Portal is pathetic—slow, glitchy & non-functional. Taxpayers & professionals are helpless.”

Late Filing Comes With Penalties

Taxpayers who miss the deadline can still file belated returns, but a Rs 5,000 penalty and additional interest will apply. The Income Tax Department has therefore advised taxpayers to use the one-day extension and file their returns on time.