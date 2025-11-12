Red Fort Blast: Victims’ Kins To Get Rs 10 Lakh Compensation But Are Ex-Gratia Payments Tax-Free? Here’s What Law Says

New Delhi: In the wake of the tragic explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening, the Delhi government has stepped forward to offer financial aid to the victims and their families. The powerful blast, which took place in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station sent shockwaves across the area, prompting swift action from authorities and emergency services.

Delhi Govt Announces Compensation

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced an ex-gratia relief package for those affected by the Red Fort blast. Families of the deceased will receive Rs 10 lakh as compensation while Rs 5 lakh will be provided to those who have been left permanently disabled. Victims with serious injuries will be given Rs 2 lakh. Additionally, the government has assured that all medical expenses of the injured will be fully covered to ensure they receive proper treatment and care.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Understanding Ex-Gratia Payments

An ex-gratia payment is financial assistance provided by the government or an organisation as a goodwill gesture not because of any legal requirement. These payments are usually announced in the aftermath of accidents, natural disasters, or other tragic events to offer quick financial relief to victims or their families.

The Delhi government’s decision in this case aims to ease the financial strain on those affected by the Red Fort blast, providing them with immediate support for medical treatment and rehabilitation needs.

Is the Ex-Gratia Amount Taxable?

Under the Income Tax Act, only revenue receipts are usually taxable. Capital receipts are not taxed unless the law specifically includes them under taxable income. The Rs 10 lakh compensation announced by the Delhi Chief Minister for the families of those who died in the Red Fort car blast is not taxable under income tax laws.

As per reports, Experts explain that this payment is an ex gratia, or goodwill payment — a financial help given by the government to support victims’ families after a tragedy. Since it’s meant as relief for loss of life, not as income, salary, or business earnings, it’s treated as a capital receipt, which means it’s not taxable.

Tax experts further clarify that any amount received from the central or state government as compensation or relief is exempt from income tax. Legally, this is supported by Section 10(BC) of the Income Tax Act, which says that such payments are tax-free if they are provided as relief for a disaster under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Government Relief Payments Exempt from Tax Deductions

This provision ensures that financial assistance provided for relief and rehabilitation isn’t reduced by tax liabilities. In other words, compensation received from the government in cases of disasters, accidents, or terror attacks is completely tax-free. While the investigation into the Red Fort blast continues to uncover its cause and those responsible, the government’s financial aid offers some much-needed immediate relief to the victims and their families during this difficult time.