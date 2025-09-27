Relief For Flood-Hit Farmers! PM-Kisan 21st Instalment Released– Check Beneficiary Status, Eligibility & More

New Delhi: Farmers across the country received a big relief today as the government released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the instalment through video conferencing, with a special focus on supporting farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, who have been hit hard by recent floods and landslides. The virtual event was also attended by state agriculture ministers, MPs, MLAs, and farmer representatives from these regions.

Timely Relief for Farmers

This instalment comes as a lifeline after widespread crop losses in the region, which left many farming families struggling. Over Rs 540 crore has been directly credited to the bank accounts of more than 27 lakh farmers, including nearly 2.7 lakh women farmers, across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

About the PM-Kisan Scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme provides eligible farmers with Rs 6,000 per year as financial support. The amount is paid in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, with the money transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts every four months.

State-Wise Breakup of 21st PM-Kisan Instalment

Himachal Pradesh – Over 8 lakh farmers received Rs 160.21 crore, taking the total support since launch to Rs 3,631 crore.

Punjab – Around 11.1 lakh farmers got Rs 221.98 crore, with cumulative transfers reaching Rs 6,553 crore.

Uttarakhand – Nearly 7.9 lakh farmers benefited with Rs 157.83 crore, pushing the overall total to Rs 3,442 crore.

How to Check Your PM-Kisan Status

- Go to the official PM-Kisan website.

- Open the Beneficiary Status section.

- Click on “Beneficiary Status”.

- Enter your Aadhaar number or bank account number.

- Click on “Get Data”.

- Your beneficiary details will appear on the screen.

- Check your payment status to confirm if the instalment has been credited.

Who Can Get PM-Kisan Benefits?

To receive instalments under the PM-Kisan scheme, farmers need to meet specific eligibility conditions. The applicant must be an Indian citizen and own cultivable land with valid land records. Their Aadhaar number must be linked to their bank account, along with completing eKYC verification for smooth and timely payments. However, income tax payers, pensioners, and those working in government or public sector jobs are not eligible for this benefit.