Resigned from your job, present company giving you counteroffer? Career coach explains whether or not you should accept it

New Delhi: A counteroffer from your present company to keep you on the job after you have quit may seem like an incentive. However, career coach Simon Ingari has cautioned that counteroffers don't provide long-term security to employees. They are strategies of companies to buy time until they find someone cheaper. Simon has urged professionals to never accept a counteroffer even if it is a 100 percent hike.

Taking to X, Simon shared the story of an employee who was offered a counteroffer by a company from which he had resigned. However, the employee was laid off after four months by the company. The employee is now jobless and looking for new openings.

Simon said that a candidate he was hiring was earning 100,000 when he got a new offer of 170,000. However, within 15 minutes of the offer letter reaching him, the candidate backed out. His current company offered him a 190,000 counteroffer and he accepted the offer immediately.

Simon said that after four months, the candidate messaged him asking if there were any job openings. The candidate said that his company had laid him off and replaced him with a cheaper resource.

Highlighting the story of the candidate, Simon has urged professionals not to accept counteroffers as they may seem like a gain initially but do not reflect job security in the long run. He has advised professionals to never accept a counteroffer even if it is a 100 percent hike. He said that a counteroffer is not a reward but it is a tactic used by businesses to buy time until they find someone cheaper. He said that loyalty does not increase with money. If you were valued by the company then they would pay you fairly without waiting for your resignation.

Netizens' Reactions

The post has sparked widespread discussion on counteroffers with many users claiming that these offers are never a security for employees rather they are tactics of companies to buy time for looking for cheaper resources.

One user said, "Harsh truth If a company suddenly finds money only after your resignation, the problem was never the budget. It was priority. Counteroffers often buy time for the company not security for you. If you had to threaten to leave to be valued, the relationship is already broken."

Another user said, "Many companies only react when they see you leaving, not because they suddenly value you more but because they need time to replace you. Sometimes it’s better to move forward with the new opportunity you have than stay where you were only appreciated at the last minute."

A user commented, "If it takes a resignation letter for a company to realize your value. They already knew it. They just didn’t want to pay for it."

One user said, "Always go with your second choice. Your lack of feelings on your first choice are the reason you were looking over the fence to begin with."