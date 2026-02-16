Resigning due to illness? How to write a resignation letter, 5 key aspects explained

New Delhi: If you're facing health challenges that make it difficult to continue in your current role, resigning may be necessary. An illness resignation letter is helpful when you need to inform your employer that your health issues are preventing you from carrying out the daily responsibilities of your job.

Therefore, if you are resigning from your job due to illness or health issues, make sure you follow these guidelines to submit your resignation properly.

1. Who to address



When resigning due to serious illness, you can submit your resignation letter as a formal letter or email. Formally address your resignation letter to your immediate boss and send a copy to the HR department.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Formal layout



Lay out your resignation like a proper formal letter and include your manager’s name and the company address. Start your letter with a formal greeting. Maintain a professional, concise and positive tone in the resignation letter.

3. To the point



Your resignation should be brief and to the point. The opening paragraph should include the statement that you are resigning from your position and your last day of work.

4. Keep medical details private



Briefly outline that you are resigning due to health reasons. You are not required to share specific diagnoses or personal medical information in the letter.

5. Offer to help



Always offer to help your boss with the transition period. Express your willingness to help train your replacement and to get the team ready for your departure.

Overall, use a tone that shows gratitude. Use your resignation letter to express your gratitude for the opportunities you were given while you were employed there. Adding in a few words of thanks can improve the readability of the letter.