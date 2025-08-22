Retail Investors Rush Into Small & Mid-Cap Funds — But Stress Test Flags Big Red Risks
Since April, cumulative inflows into small- and mid-cap funds have surged by 62 percent and 56 percent, respectively, over a span of just three months.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Retail investors are increasingly allocating money to small- and mid-cap mutual funds, even though these categories are inherently riskier. According to AMFI data, inflows into small-cap schemes rose to Rs 6,484 crore in July, up sharply from Rs 4,024 crore in June. Similarly, mid-cap funds saw inflows of Rs 5,182 crore in July, compared to Rs 3,754 crore in June.
Since April, cumulative inflows into small- and mid-cap funds have surged by 62 percent and 56 percent, respectively, over a span of just three months.
Why Stress Tests Matter
Because of their exposure to less liquid stocks, small- and mid-cap funds are more vulnerable during periods of heavy redemption. Mutual fund houses are, therefore, required to publish a monthly stress test, which estimates how many days it might take to liquidate 25 percent and 50 percent of their portfolios if a large number of investors decide to withdraw at once.
Also Read: Pension Crisis: 49 Lakh EPS-95 Retirees Survive On Less Than Rs 1,500
These stress test calculations exclude the bottom 20 percent of the most illiquid securities in a portfolio to give a clearer estimate of potential redemption stress.
Stress Test Findings
Mid-Cap Funds:
The stress test indicates that redeeming 50 percent of a mid-cap portfolio could take up to 37 days,
While redeeming 25 percent could take up to 19 days.
The actual duration varies across schemes.
Also Read: EPFO Online Claim Settlement: Various Types Of Claim Forms You Need When Applying For PF Withdrawal
Small-Cap Funds:
The stress test for small-cap funds highlights even higher vulnerability. Some schemes could take as many as 54 days to redeem half of their portfolio.
Scheme-wise examples include:
Quant Small Cap: 58 days (50 percent) | 29 days (25 percent)
SBI Small Cap: 55 days (50 percent) | 28 days (25 percent)
Kotak Small Cap: 36 days (50 percent)
Nippon Small Cap: 31 days (50 percent)
Tata Small Cap: 35 days (50 percent)
While the surge in retail inflows reflects strong investor appetite for higher returns, the stress test results serve as a reminder that small- and mid-cap funds are not easily liquidated during market stress. Investors should, therefore, weigh the higher risk and reduced liquidity of these funds before increasing their exposure.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv