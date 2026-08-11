New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently tweeted that people who have retired at 55 must take out their PF money before turning 58. The retirement fund body has posted this message to alert PF subscribers the potential loss they might incur for sitting on their PF money beyond a prescribed time format.
In a post on X, EPFO wrote, if you have retired before 55, you must withdraw your EPF amount by age 58 to avoid interest loss. And, if you have retired on or after 55 then you must withdraw your EPF amount within 3 years from date of retirement to avoid interest loss.
Let's Decode Inoperative Accounts!— EPFO (@officialepfo) August 4, 2026
Avoid interest loss. Withdraw your EPF amount on time.#EPFO #EPFOWithYou #HumHainNa #InoperativeEPFAccount pic.twitter.com/oVvu2eL2w4
What happens to PF Subscribers with inoperative account? Do they earn interest on it?
As per EPFO rules an account is classified as Inoperative account in which contribution has not been received for 3 years after retirement or permanent migration abroad or in case of death. At present, all accounts will earn interest upto 58 years age of a member.
What to do if your account becomes inoperative?
If you are still working in an establishment covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952, you should get the amount transferred into your new account either by online or offline mode. If you have retired then you may withdraw the amount.
PF interest for FY 2025-26 credited
EPFO recently credited PF interest in the Provident Fund accounts of 34 subscribers for the financial year 2025-26. As per government's announcement the interest credit was deposited at one go on July 15.
PF subscribers can view their membership details, provident fund balances, claim status, pensionable service records, and benefits availed on the portal.
Alternatively, you can also check EPF Balance via SMS. If your UAN is active and your KYC details (Aadhaar, PAN, bank account) are updated, you can get your EPF balance through a simple SMS.
Open your phone’s SMS app. Type the message: EPFOHO UAN. Send it to: 7738299899. You'll receive a reply from EPFO with your current EPF balance, latest contribution details, and UAN information.
You can also check your EPF balance using the UMANG App which gives you easy access to EPFO services on your phone. You can check your EPF balance, download your passbook, and more from the app. Select ‘Employee Centric Services’ and tap on ‘View Passbook’. Enter your UAN to see your EPF balance and account details.
PF subscribers can also check EPF balance by giving a missed call. If your mobile number is linked to your UAN and KYC is updated, you can check your EPF balance with a simple missed call. Dial 9966044425 from your registered mobile number. The call will disconnect automatically after a few rings. You’ll receive an SMS with your latest EPF balance in a few seconds.
Earlier this week, EPFO introduced the Amnesty Scheme, 2026, providing a one-time opportunity for establishments operating exempted Provident Fund (PF) Trusts to regularise their status. The Labour and Employment Ministry said that the Scheme will remain open for a period of six months.
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