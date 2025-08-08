Retired Tata Engineer Leaves House To Caregiver’s Granddaughter Who Gave Him Love In His Last Years

New Delhi: Amisha Makwana was only 13 when she lost someone who meant the world to her. He wasn’t her grandfather by blood, but Gustad Borjorji Engineer, a kind, elderly man in Ahmedabad, loved and protected her just like a parent. Now, years later, Amisha has been able to call his home her own, thanks to a special decision from a city court. The Times of India (TOI) first shared this touching story.

Gustad Engineer worked for many years at Tata Industries. He had no children of his own, and his wife had died as well. Alone in his old age, he formed a deep bond with Amisha, the granddaughter of his longtime cook. Amisha would often visit him with her grandmother and became a big part of his life. He cared for Amisha, and in return, she loved him like family.

According to The Times of India, Mr. Engineer wrote a will just a month before he passed away in 2014. He left his flat in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad—where so many memories with Amisha were made—to her directly. At the time, Amisha was still a minor, so Engineer named his own nephew as executor and her legal guardian until she was old enough. He wanted to make sure Amisha would be cared for, even after he was gone, as TOI reports.

Years later, when Amisha had grown up and started working in human resources at a private company, she went to court to make Engineer’s last wish official. The court wanted to check if anyone had objections, but even Engineer’s own brother agreed to support Amisha. On 2 August 2025, the court officially transferred the flat to her name.

Amisha told The Times of India about her special relationship with “Tai”—her affectionate name for Mr. Engineer. She remembered how he acted as both her mother and father, always keeping her safe. He even thought about adopting her but decided not to, worried that it may take her away from her parents or change her identity.