Retirement Age Of Govt Employees To Change? Centre Clarifies

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government on Wednesday clarified that it has no plans to change the retirement age for government employees. "No proposal to change the retirement age of government employees is under consideration of the government," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday, as quoted by PTI.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Singh stated that the government does not have a policy to abolish vacancies created by retiring employees. When asked if any government employees' unions or organizations had requested a change in the retirement age, he clarified, "No formal proposal has been received from staff side of National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery)," as quoted in the report.

When asked about differences in retirement age between central and state government employees, Singh clarified that the Centre does not maintain such data, as it falls under the State List. "No such data is centrally maintained in the government as the subject matter falls in the State List," he stated.

His remarks come amid ongoing speculation about possible changes to the retirement age in the public sector. For most central government employees, the retirement age is 60 years. However, in certain fields like teaching and scientific research, it can be as high as 65 years. State governments set their own retirement policies, leading to variations in retirement ages across different departments.