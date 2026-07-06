New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made the UMANG mobile application the only platform for activation of the Universal Account Number (UAN) and allotment of new UANs. Members can no longer activate the UAN through its Unified Member Portal. The EPFO has also discontinued the facility of direct allotment of UANs through the EPFO portal. Members seeking to activate an existing UAN or generate a new one must now complete the process through the UMANG app using Aadhaar-based facial authentication.
The EPFO restored its Unified Member Portal after nearly a week-long scheduled upgrade and improved security, reliability and user experience.
The UMANG app is the digital services platform of the government that allows users to access services offered by various departments, including EPFO.
The UAN activation option has been removed from the Unified Member Portal. Subscribers can no longer activate their UAN through the EPFO Unified Member Portal. Members must now use the UMANG app to activate their account using Aadhaar-based face authentication.
Activating UAN through the UMANG app
Download the UMANG app.
Open EPFO Services.
Select UAN Services Through Face Authentication.
Click on UAN Activation.
Complete Aadhaar Face Authentication.
Once the verification is successful, your UAN will be activated.
The EPFO has also discontinued new UAN allotment through the portal. The service has been moved to the UMANG app. Users seeking a new UAN must complete the process on the UMANG app using Aadhaar-based face authentication.
Open the UMANG app.
Select EPFO Services.
Click on UAN Allotment and Activation.
Complete Aadhaar-based face authentication.
Follow the instructions to generate the UAN.
Those employees who already have an EPF account but have not yet been allotted a UAN will be able to get one. The employees will need to verify their registered mobile number, provide the required member details and complete the verification process. after which a UAN will be generated and linked to their existing EPF account.
The upgraded portal now offers a simpler UAN retrieval process for members who have forgotten their UAN.
Death claim settlements remain the same. Eligible nominees and legal heirs can continue filing claims through the existing process.
Why have these changes been made?
The EPFO portal displays a prominent notice informing users about the new changes.
According to the notice on the EPFO website, the upgrade is part of a "major database consolidation and software upgrade to enhance service delivery and improve the member experience."
The notice further reads, "The EPFO Member and Employer services have been made live in a phased manner and are available for use."
According to the EPFO notice, as part of the post-migration stabilization process, claims and service requests will be processed in a phased and calibrated manner with additional verification and validation checks to ensure accuracy during the initial two-week period.
The EPFO also said that members and employers may experience slightly longer processing times for claims and certain services during this period. The organisation has advised members to avoid repeated attempts to access online services during peak hours or submitting repeated requests.
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