Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2964807https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/revised-charges-for-nps-nps-lite-nps-vatsalya-ups-atal-pension-yojana-from-1-october-2025-check-new-rates-2964807.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
NPS

Revised Charges For NPS, NPS Lite, NPS Vatsalya, UPS, Atal Pension Yojana From 1 October 2025: Check New Rates

The updated fee structure provides a slab-based approach for private sector customers.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 11:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Revised Charges For NPS, NPS Lite, NPS Vatsalya, UPS, Atal Pension Yojana From 1 October 2025: Check New Rates

The National Pension System (NPS), NPS-Vatsalya, Atal Pension Yojana (APY), NPS-Lite and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), provided by Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs), will have new pricing structures as announced by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). The new fees, which will cover both online and offline account maintenance, will go into effect on October 1.

The updated fee structure provides a slab-based approach for private sector customers. It ensures smaller investors do not incur high costs. According to PFRDA, the charges are upper caps and CRAs are free to provide lesser charges if they so desire. Charges for the payout phase of UPS subscribers will be issued separately. 

Charges for government sector NPS and UPS From 1 October 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The PRAN opening charge is Rs 18 for an e-PRAN kit (default option) and Rs 40 for a physical PRAN card. The annual maintenance fee is Rs 100 per account. Accounts with zero balance will not be charged. There is no transaction fee.

Charges for APY and NPS-Lite From 1 October 2025

The PRAN opening charge is Rs 15. The annual maintenance fee is Rs 15. There is no transaction charge.

Charges for private sector NPS and NPS Vatsalya From 1 October 2025

The PRAN opening charge is Rs 18 for an e-PRAN kit and Rs 40 for a physical PRAN card. There is no transaction charge. 

The annual maintenance (AMC) charge is:

Nil: For corpus upto Rs 1 lakh

Rs 100: Rs 1 – Rs 2,00,000 corpus

Rs 150: Rs 2,00,001 – Rs 10,00,000 corpus

Rs 300: Rs 10,00,001 – Rs 25,00,000 corpus

Rs 400: Rs 25,00,001 – Rs 50,00,000 corpus 

Rs 500: Above Rs 50,00,000 corpus

These accounts are free of transaction fees.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh