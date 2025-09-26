Revised Charges For NPS, NPS Lite, NPS Vatsalya, UPS, Atal Pension Yojana From 1 October 2025: Check New Rates

The National Pension System (NPS), NPS-Vatsalya, Atal Pension Yojana (APY), NPS-Lite and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), provided by Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs), will have new pricing structures as announced by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). The new fees, which will cover both online and offline account maintenance, will go into effect on October 1.

The updated fee structure provides a slab-based approach for private sector customers. It ensures smaller investors do not incur high costs. According to PFRDA, the charges are upper caps and CRAs are free to provide lesser charges if they so desire. Charges for the payout phase of UPS subscribers will be issued separately.

Charges for government sector NPS and UPS From 1 October 2025

The PRAN opening charge is Rs 18 for an e-PRAN kit (default option) and Rs 40 for a physical PRAN card. The annual maintenance fee is Rs 100 per account. Accounts with zero balance will not be charged. There is no transaction fee.

Charges for APY and NPS-Lite From 1 October 2025

The PRAN opening charge is Rs 15. The annual maintenance fee is Rs 15. There is no transaction charge.

Charges for private sector NPS and NPS Vatsalya From 1 October 2025

The PRAN opening charge is Rs 18 for an e-PRAN kit and Rs 40 for a physical PRAN card. There is no transaction charge.

The annual maintenance (AMC) charge is:

Nil: For corpus upto Rs 1 lakh

Rs 100: Rs 1 – Rs 2,00,000 corpus

Rs 150: Rs 2,00,001 – Rs 10,00,000 corpus

Rs 300: Rs 10,00,001 – Rs 25,00,000 corpus

Rs 400: Rs 25,00,001 – Rs 50,00,000 corpus

Rs 500: Above Rs 50,00,000 corpus

These accounts are free of transaction fees.