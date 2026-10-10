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Revised Form 161: CBDT introduces amendments for taxpayers applying waiver of penalty

The amendment provides taxpayers with the option to seek a waiver of the penalty imposed due to misreporting of income and in other cases.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
Revised Form 161: CBDT introduces amendments for taxpayers applying waiver of penalty

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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