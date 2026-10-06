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Revised tax audit deadline: Here’s what taxpayers must check before October 21

A tax audit is a necessary step prior to filing Income Tax Returns for certain taxpayers who have income from businesses and professions. If the total sales, turnover, or gross receipts of a taxpayer's business exceed Rs 1 crore, a tax audit becomes mandatory. However, the threshold rises to Rs 10 crore if cash transactions account for no more than 5 per cent of the total. For professionals, the limit is Rs 50 lakh.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 08:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
Revised tax audit deadline: Here’s what taxpayers must check before October 21

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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Revised tax audit deadline: Here’s what taxpayers must check before October 21
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