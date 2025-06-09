Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2913207https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/rs-1-lakh-investment-turns-into-rs-80-crore-shares-bought-30-years-ago-by-father-creates-massive-inheritance-2913207.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SHARE

Rs 1 Lakh Investment Turns Into Rs 80 Crore: Shares Bought 30 Years Ago By Father Creates MASSIVE Inheritance

A Reddit user, surprisingly discovered that he had inherited a massive wealth amounting Rs 80 crore--all thanks to the shares bought by his father 30 years ago.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rs 1 Lakh Investment Turns Into Rs 80 Crore: Shares Bought 30 Years Ago By Father Creates MASSIVE Inheritance

New Delhi: An unexpected event to stay put or stay long term in an investment has turned out to be of massive profit for a Reddit user.

The story shared stock market enthusiast Sourav Dutta has captured on microblogging platform X, has grabbed the attention of netizens. Dutta posted the story of a Reddit user, who surprisingly discovered that he had inherited a massive wealth --all thanks to the shares bought by his father 30 years ago.

A Reddit user had discovered that he had inherited from the investment gains that his father made. The Reddit user's father bought significant quantity of JSW Steel shares in the 1990s for Rs 1 lakh, the market value of which is nearly Rs 80 crore now.

Dutta, sharing the Redditor's post wrote, "Guy on Reddit discovered JSW shares bought by his dad in the 1990s for Rs 1L. Worth Rs 80Cr today. Power of buy right sell after 30yrs."

Dutta's post has gained massive traction --with over 703.2K views and over 12K comments. 

Netizens have hailed the power of long term investment, while some commented on Long term capital gains tax.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK