Rs 1 Lakh Investment Turns Into Rs 80 Crore: Shares Bought 30 Years Ago By Father Creates MASSIVE Inheritance

New Delhi: An unexpected event to stay put or stay long term in an investment has turned out to be of massive profit for a Reddit user.

The story shared stock market enthusiast Sourav Dutta has captured on microblogging platform X, has grabbed the attention of netizens. Dutta posted the story of a Reddit user, who surprisingly discovered that he had inherited a massive wealth --all thanks to the shares bought by his father 30 years ago.

A Reddit user had discovered that he had inherited from the investment gains that his father made. The Reddit user's father bought significant quantity of JSW Steel shares in the 1990s for Rs 1 lakh, the market value of which is nearly Rs 80 crore now.

Dutta, sharing the Redditor's post wrote, "Guy on Reddit discovered JSW shares bought by his dad in the 1990s for Rs 1L. Worth Rs 80Cr today. Power of buy right sell after 30yrs."

Dutta's post has gained massive traction --with over 703.2K views and over 12K comments.

Netizens have hailed the power of long term investment, while some commented on Long term capital gains tax.