Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 crore or even more -- How much cash can you legally keep at home in India? Explained

New Delhi: In the aftermath of Income Tax raids revealing a staggering Rs 1,000 crore in cash recovery at a Tamil Nadu firm, a tax advisory platform has revived the question on legal limits of holding cash. Is it Rs 1 lakh or Rs 10 lakh or Rs 10 crore? What is the limit of legally keeping cash at home in India? The viral social media thread by TaxBuddy has addressed the common curiosity.

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The answer is: there is no legal limit on the amount of cash you can keep at home in India. However, there is a catch to the possession of cash. While you can keep any amount of cash at home in India legally, you will have to explain the source, when sought by authorities.

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TaxBuddy writes on X, raids are not about how much cash you have. They're about whether or not you can explain where it came from?

You can legally keep _10 crore in cash at home.



Then why do Income Tax raids still happen?



Most people have no idea how this actually works __ — TaxBuddy (@TaxBuddy1) May 9, 2026

If your cash is not reported in your ITR, not recorded in your books, has no proof of source, then it becomes unexplained income.

"Section 115BBE does to unexplained cash: 60% flat tax (no deductions, no exemptions); 25% surcharge on that tax; 10% penalty on tax if not declared in ITR; 4% health & education cess. Effective rate: 78% if declared. 84% if caught. Find Rs 1 crore undeclared by the IT Dept? You keep Rs 16 lakh. You file it yourself? You keep Rs 22 lakh," wrote TaxBuddy on X.

Simple rule to remember for storing cash at home

TaxBuddy says, declared money is legal. You can keep any amount of cash, gold or jewellery at home if you could prove it legal.

"File honestly and sleep peacefully," it wrote on X.

Crucial Cash Rules and Income Tax Limits (AY 2026-27)

No Acceptance Of Rs 20,000 or More in Cash for Loans or Deposits: The income tax department strictly prohibits any person from accepting Rs 20,000 or more in cash for loans or deposits.

PAN Numbers Mandatory For Transactions Above Rs 50,000: According to the Central Board of Direct Taxation, individuals must provide PAN numbers for deposits or withdrawals exceeding Rs 50,000 at a time.

Family Transactions And Loans: Receiving more than Rs 2 lakh in cash from a relative in a day or taking a loan above Rs 20,000 in cash from anyone else is prohibited.

Cash Transactions on property: The cash limit for purchase and sale of property is capped at Rs 2 lakh under Section 269ST. Beyond this limit can prompt investigations. Penalties up to 100% of the amount will be levied.