Rs 1 lakh salary today often feels weaker than Rs 50,000 a decade ago: CA explains math behind this gap

New Delhi: A salary of Rs 1 lakh today often feels less than Rs 50,000 did a decade ago because some essential urban expenses have increased more quickly than income growth in many sectors. CA Nitin Kaushik claims that although headline salaries have doubled in many cases but fixed urban expenditures have increased and comfort seems to be drastically reduced.

Kaushik says that rising fuel costs have put pressure on monthly budgets of salaried individuals. The price of petrol in Delhi was around Rs 69.76 per litre in 2014 and about Rs 94.72 per litre in 2024 which is an increase of roughly 36 percent over ten years. He says that fuel costs increased from about Rs 4,186 to Rs 5,683 for a household that consumes 60 liters monthly.

Kaushik claims that rent has increased much faster than headline inflation in many urban areas. The average rent for a standard 2BHK in Noida Sector 150 increased from Rs 15,500 in 2019 to Rs 25,000 in 2024 which shows a 63 percent increase in just five years.

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Kaushik says that digital expenditure has grown to be a major hidden monthly expense. Recurring digital expenses were limited in 2014. However, many urban households routinely paid for OTT subscriptions, app deliveries, cloud storage and software subscriptions in 2024. He claims that even a monthly pay of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 makes a big difference in salary comfort.

Kaushik said that India handles 172 billion UPI transactions of Rs 247 lakh crore in 2024 alone. He says that spending is now tracked instantly which makes rising expenses feel harder than in 2014.

Kaushik claims that education expenses often rise faster than CPI. A decade ago, annual fees in many metro private schools ranged from Rs 70,000 to Rs 90,000 but today they often range from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. He also says that household essentials have increased steadily. Over ten years, staples like milk, flour, vegetables and daily groceries have risen. Kaushik says that most salaried households spend heavily on rent, education, fuel and healthcare which often increase faster than the average CPI.