New Delhi: A social media post has drawn attention to the severe financial burden faced by an Indian family after a father took loans exceeding Rs 2 crore to send his two sons to the United States for higher education. Unable to bear the expenses, the father is considering selling his flat. The story highlights the plight of parents who send their children abroad for higher studies as well as the children who struggle to secure desired jobs.

The story was brought to light on social media by Aditya, an entrepreneur based in Visakhapatnam. He shared the story of a close friend who sent both his children to the US despite lacking the financial means to do so. "By the time their education was done, he had a loan of 1.5 cr," the user wrote.

The user added that both the sons of his friend completed their MS degrees, however they failed to secure an H-1B visa despite trying twice. "Earlier, he would send them 1 lakh each month to augment their part-time income. After Trump, he got them to quit their part-time jobs and started sending 2 lakhs each," he wrote.

Aditya wrote that the person's loan has crossed Rs 2 crore to meet the expenses of his children. With mounting financial pressure and his business not performing well, the father is now prepared to sell his flat to cope with the situation. The user wrote, "He is prepared to sell off his flat to bring loan burden down. His business is not doing well. Luckily, in the recent lottery the elder one got picked and got a full time job, while the salary is low atleast he is able to make ends meet."

A close friend of mine sent both his kids to the US in spite of not having the means to do it. By the time their education was done, he had a loan of 1.5 cr.

Both completed their MS - one 2 years ago and one this year. Didn't get picked in H1B lottery twice.

The person said that it is a distressing situation not only for parents who send their children abroad for higher education but also for the students who struggle to secure suitable jobs, adding that "tens of thousands of Indian students and parents in the same boat now with more joining in each year."

The user said the situation is especially tough for young students who are trapped between a job market with very few entry-level opportunities and mounting loan back home. While most parents shoulder this burden with great difficulty but "the kids put a lot of pressure on themselves knowing the reality of their precarious finances."