Rs 20 Bank Notes To Be Released Shortly; Existing Rs 20 Continue To Be Legal Tender? Will How To Identify Real And Fake Rs 20 Note

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 19, 2025, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has announced that it will shortly issue Rs 20 denomination Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bearing the signature of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. 

The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 20 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. 

Will Existing Rs 20 continue to be legal tender?

RBI has said that all banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.


How To Identify new Rs 20 Real Or Fake Notes

The new Rs 20 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bear signature of the Governor, Reserve Bank of India. 

The note has motif of the Ellora Caves on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. 

The base colour of the note is Greenish Yellow. 

The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the observe and reverse.

The size of the new note is 63mm x 129mm.

