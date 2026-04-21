Rs 20 electricity bill, nearly Rs 2 lakh lost -- How SBI customer to now get Rs 2.25 lakh as compensation

New Delhi: A State Bank of India (SBI) customer lost Rs 1.99 lakh in a cyber fraud after trying to pay a Rs 20 electricity bill. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed the bank to reimburse the money and pay an additional compensation of Rs 25,000, the Indian Express reported.

Fraud triggered by fake electricity bill



The case goes back to July 19, 2022, when Bengaluru resident Prodosh Kumar Banerjee received a fake SMS warning of non-payment of an electricity bill. After calling the asked number, he downloaded a mobile app that appeared to be the official electricity department interface, the Indian Express reported.

When Banerjee tried to pay Rs 20, he received alerts showing a debit of Rs 25,000 from his SBI account and another unauthorized transaction of Rs 1.99 lakh without sharing an OTP. Later on, his phone stopped working.

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Customer reports fraud to police and SBI



Banerjee immediately approached cybercrime police and filed a case and FIR. On the same day, he informed SBI through its helpline and email. Later, the bank recredited the Rs 25,000 and froze the account. However, the bank was unable to reverse the Rs 1.99 lakh debit.

After that, the matter reached NCDRC. The bench of Presiding Member AVM J Rajendra (Retd) and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was hearing SBI's second appeal against a Karnataka State Consumer Commission order dated May 26, 2025.

NCDRC says bank cannot be absolved of liability



The commission said the bank cannot be absolved of liability towards the loss suffered by the complainant on account of unauthorised electronic transactions because the fraudulent transactions were reported within the stipulated period. It said that despite the fraud being reported promptly SBI failed to take corrective measures.

The commission said that simply downloading a fake app does not amount to negligence by the consumer. It said that there was no proof that the OTP was shared and the transaction was clearly unauthorized. It further said that the bank failed to prove any wrongdoing on the part of the customer.

NCDRC directs SBI to pay Rs 1,99,000 and Rs 25,000 compensation



SBI had claimed that there was a delay in reporting and argued that the fraud could not have happened without sharing OTP. However, the commission noted that the fraud was reported within hours and that the bank's own recredit of Rs 25,000 weakened its position. It also relied on the RBI's July 6, 2017 circular on zero liability for unauthorised electronic transactions reported within three working days.

The commission directed SBI to recredit Rs 1,99,000 and pay Rs 25,000 compensation. The commission further asked the bank to comply within four weeks and said that an 8 percent annual interest would be charged if no action was taken.