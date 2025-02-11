Rs 295 Deducted From Your SBI Account? Know Why State Bank Debited Money From Your Savings Money

SBI Saving Account Holders ALERT! The State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the world's largest financial institutions in terms of customer base. Often referred to as the "banker of every Indian," SBI serves over 50 crore customers. As more customers embrace digital banking, the bank has evolved its services accordingly—introducing platforms like the YONO app and enhanced internet banking facilities. Committed to improving the customer experience, SBI continues to roll out various new features and services.

Like any other bank, SBI provides its customers with debit cards, commonly known as ATM cards. These cards allow users to withdraw cash from ATMs and make online payments. However, issuing an ATM card and ensuring its seamless functionality involves more than meets the eye.

Have you ever closely examined your SBI passbook? If so, you might have noticed a debit entry of Rs 295 from your account without making any such transaction. Wondering why? The deduction is actually the annual maintenance charge (AMC) for your debit/ATM card.

SBI offers a variety of debit cards, including Classic, Silver, Global, and Contactless variants. The bank charges an annual maintenance fee starting from Rs 250 for these cards. However, you may have noticed Rs 295 being deducted instead of Rs 250. This difference is due to the 18% GST imposed by the government. Since banks do not absorb this tax, it is passed on to customers. The calculation is simple: Rs 250 + 18% GST (Rs 45) = Rs 295. Now that you know the reason, there’s no need to visit the bank for clarification.

For SBI customers with Classic, Silver, Global, or Contactless Debit Cards, the maintenance fee is Rs 236 (inclusive of GST). Meanwhile, premium debit cardholders incur higher charges based on the card type. Here’s a breakdown of the fees (excluding 18% GST):

Yuva / Gold / Combo / My Card (Image) Debit Card – Rs 250

Platinum Debit Card – Rs 325

Pride / Premium Business Debit Cards – Rs 350

Pride / Premium Business Debit Cards (higher category) – Rs 425

Understanding these charges can help you stay informed and avoid unexpected deductions from your account.