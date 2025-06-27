Rs 45 lakh Just To Raise A Child? Why Young Couples Are Rethinking Parenthood

New Delhi: Having kids isn’t just an emotional decision anymore, it's a financial one too. The cost of raising a child in India has now touched Rs 45 lakh and many parents are starting to feel the pressure. From school fees and healthcare to daily expenses, parenting today is beginning to feel more like a luxury than a given.

Bengaluru-based startup founder Meenal Goel shared a post on LinkedIn, breaking down the costs of raising a child and it’s eye-opening. Her breakdown shows how even middle-class families are finding parenting harder to afford these days.

She wrote, “The cost of raising a child in India is around Rs 45 lakh! We’re scared to have a kid because we just can’t afford it.” She recalled meeting a couple who said this and honestly, she agrees. The expenses start piling up right from day one and without proper planning, it can feel overwhelming. That’s why budgeting early is more important than ever.

Goel further wrote, "So I sat down and did the math. What does it actually cost to raise a child in India in 2025?" She broke it down step by step—starting right from birth. Just the hospital delivery can cost anywhere between Rs 1.5 to Rs 2.5 lakh and vaccinations alone can add another Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000. Even before preschool begins, the bills start stacking up.

Must-have baby items like diapers, food, and gear can easily cost around Rs 3 lakh. Add playschool and daycare expenses roughly another Rs 2.5 lakh and you’re already looking at a total of Rs 7–8 lakh by the time your child is ready for school.

She also pointed out that the school years from age 6 to 17 are one of the costliest phases. Just the school fees can add up to Rs 12 lakh. Throw in extra tuition, coaching classes, gadgets, uniforms, books, and activities, and the total reaches around Rs 17 lakh. And that’s still not the end. Higher education is another big expense. With private college fees, hostel charges, food, and daily living costs, college alone can set parents back by another Rs 13 lakh.

When you add it all up, the cost of raising just one child comes to around Rs 38–45 lakh, Goel writes. “Finance is a real fear when it comes to family planning. Are you also planning to have a kid in 2025 and feeling the money pressure?” she asked. With the rising cost of living, pricey schools and soaring healthcare bills, many young couples are starting to rethink parenthood. Some are even putting their plans on hold entirely.

Starting a family is a deeply personal decision but these days money plays a big role in that choice. With costs only expected to go up, planning ahead and saving smartly can help take some of the pressure off for future parents.