Rs 5 Lakh Instant Personal Loan Online: How Can PAN Card Help You Get It In A Jiffy? Check Documents Required

When linked with Aadhar, the PAN card paves a smooth path for loan seekers get Instant Personal Loan worth Rs 5 lakh online from banks and financial institutions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 10:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: PAN card or Permanent Account Number, is an identification number that provides lenders with a complete image of the credit pattern.

The 10-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department of India is an important document to avail of a personal loan from leading banking institutions. When linked with Aadhar, the PAN card paves a smooth path for loan seekers get Instant Personal Loan worth Rs 5 lakh online from banks and financial institutions.

Things to Remember While Opting Choosing a PAN Card Loan Online

-One should have a government-issued PAN and Aadhar to apply for a PAN card loan.

-Make sure that the PAN and Aadhar cards are linked.

-PAN is considered to be the most crucial document, and if you do not get the same linked with Aadhar, you may experience a delay in getting the loan online.

-Also, if an Aadhar card and PAN card are linked together, the loan is sanctioned within 24 hours of approval.

-In the absence of a PAN card, one's chances of availing of a personal loan from any of the lending institutions in India will drastically reduce.

Documents Required for Rs 5 Lakh Instant Personal Loan Online

-Identity Proof - Copies of Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving License or Voter ID card.

-Address Proof - Copies of Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving License or Voter ID card.

-Bank statements of the previous three months.

-Latest salary slips (for two months) or current dated salary certificate along with Form 16.

