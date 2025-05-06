Rs 5 Lakh Instant Personal Loan Online: How Can PAN Card Help You Get It In A Jiffy? Check Documents Required
When linked with Aadhar, the PAN card paves a smooth path for loan seekers get Instant Personal Loan worth Rs 5 lakh online from banks and financial institutions.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: PAN card or Permanent Account Number, is an identification number that provides lenders with a complete image of the credit pattern.
The 10-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department of India is an important document to avail of a personal loan from leading banking institutions. When linked with Aadhar, the PAN card paves a smooth path for loan seekers get Instant Personal Loan worth Rs 5 lakh online from banks and financial institutions.
Things to Remember While Opting Choosing a PAN Card Loan Online
-One should have a government-issued PAN and Aadhar to apply for a PAN card loan.
-Make sure that the PAN and Aadhar cards are linked.
-PAN is considered to be the most crucial document, and if you do not get the same linked with Aadhar, you may experience a delay in getting the loan online.
-Also, if an Aadhar card and PAN card are linked together, the loan is sanctioned within 24 hours of approval.
-In the absence of a PAN card, one's chances of availing of a personal loan from any of the lending institutions in India will drastically reduce.
Documents Required for Rs 5 Lakh Instant Personal Loan Online
-Identity Proof - Copies of Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving License or Voter ID card.
-Address Proof - Copies of Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving License or Voter ID card.
-Bank statements of the previous three months.
-Latest salary slips (for two months) or current dated salary certificate along with Form 16.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv