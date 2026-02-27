Rs 50,000 monthly pension goal: The retirement corpus you must build

New Delhi: Planning to receive a steady income of Rs 50,000 every month after retirement requires careful financial preparation — and the amount you need to build depends heavily on how you invest your savings.

A monthly income of Rs 50,000 translates to Rs 6 lakh annually. To generate this income sustainably throughout retirement, different financial strategies demand very different retirement corpuses.

If you rely mainly on traditional bank Fixed Deposits, you may need a retirement fund of around Rs 2.30 crore. This is because FD returns are relatively modest and often struggle to beat inflation after taxes, meaning a larger corpus is required to maintain purchasing power over time.

Similarly, opting for a life annuity — which provides guaranteed lifelong income in exchange for a lump sum investment — would require roughly Rs 2.35 crore to generate Rs 50,000 per month. While annuities offer stability, they demand a significant upfront investment.

A more flexible option is the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) route through mutual funds. In this case, retirees withdraw a fixed amount regularly while the remaining investment continues to grow. This strategy reduces the required retirement corpus to about Rs 1.60 crore.

Some newer structured withdrawal strategies suggest that the same income could be generated with close to Rs 1 crore — the lowest among the compared approaches — by balancing growth and withdrawals more efficiently.

Over time, traditional methods may struggle to keep pace with rising expenses. Studies show that by age 70, income from FDs, annuities, and even SWPs may fall short of growing needs, while more growth-oriented strategies may offer better long-term sustainability.

In short, the retirement savings required to generate Rs 50,000 per month can range anywhere from Rs 1 crore to over Rs 2.3 crore — depending on the investment approach you choose.