Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021748https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/rs-50000-monthly-pension-goal-the-retirement-corpus-you-must-build-3021748.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceRs 50,000 monthly pension goal: The retirement corpus you must build
MONTHLY INCOME

Rs 50,000 monthly pension goal: The retirement corpus you must build

A monthly income of Rs 50,000 translates to Rs 6 lakh annually. To generate this income sustainably throughout retirement, different financial strategies demand very different retirement corpuses.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rs 50,000 monthly pension goal: The retirement corpus you must buildFile Photo

New Delhi: Planning to receive a steady income of Rs 50,000 every month after retirement requires careful financial preparation — and the amount you need to build depends heavily on how you invest your savings.

A monthly income of Rs 50,000 translates to Rs 6 lakh annually. To generate this income sustainably throughout retirement, different financial strategies demand very different retirement corpuses.

If you rely mainly on traditional bank Fixed Deposits, you may need a retirement fund of around Rs 2.30 crore. This is because FD returns are relatively modest and often struggle to beat inflation after taxes, meaning a larger corpus is required to maintain purchasing power over time.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Similarly, opting for a life annuity — which provides guaranteed lifelong income in exchange for a lump sum investment — would require roughly Rs 2.35 crore to generate Rs 50,000 per month. While annuities offer stability, they demand a significant upfront investment.

A more flexible option is the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) route through mutual funds. In this case, retirees withdraw a fixed amount regularly while the remaining investment continues to grow. This strategy reduces the required retirement corpus to about Rs 1.60 crore.

Some newer structured withdrawal strategies suggest that the same income could be generated with close to Rs 1 crore — the lowest among the compared approaches — by balancing growth and withdrawals more efficiently.

Over time, traditional methods may struggle to keep pace with rising expenses. Studies show that by age 70, income from FDs, annuities, and even SWPs may fall short of growing needs, while more growth-oriented strategies may offer better long-term sustainability.

In short, the retirement savings required to generate Rs 50,000 per month can range anywhere from Rs 1 crore to over Rs 2.3 crore — depending on the investment approach you choose.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan shares first glimpse of son Farwaan from Mecca trip
Ikkis
Ikkis on OTT: When and where to watch Agastya Nanda’s film online
India vs South Africa
Why IND vs WI Super 8 clash is a direct shootout for T20 WC 2026 semis spot?
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Celebs shower love
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
Japan: UP CM Yogi visits advanced hydrogen plant in Yamanashi
Afghanistan
Pakistan suffers massive damage as Afghanistan launches retaliatory strike
India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek, Hardik star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs
PM Modi Israel visit
PM Modi’s Israel visit sparks political debate, Opp raises Gaza concerns
mens ties
Stylish Men’s Ties To Elevate Formal Looks
Modi Israel visit
Mehbooba Mufti slams PM Modi for 'hugging Criminal' Netanyahu