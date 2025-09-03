Rs 61 Lakh Cashless Claim Denied By THIS Health Insurance Company Despite Rs 2.40 Cr Cover? Online Outrage Over Viral LinkedIn Post

A viral LinkedIn Post by Avigyan Mitra, Health Insurance and Investments advisor has created immense buzz in the online media.

The post alleges that a policy worth Rs 2.40 Crore Cover was done by the user on Niva Bupa Health Insurance, while the latter denied Cashless Claim worth Rs 61 Lakh cashless claims for his father's hospitalization.

"You pay premiums for years, build a massive Rs 2.40 Crore health insurance cover, and when the moment of truth comes, your insurer simply walks away," Mitra alleged.

The user said his father fighting Myeloid Leukaemia and urgently needing a Bone Marrow Transplant was admitted at the hospital in July, but the claim of Rs 61,63,038 was denied by the insurance company.

"This is not a small technical issue. This is a systemic betrayal of what health insurance is supposed to stand for. Families buy policies for protection in such crises, not to be abandoned when it matters most. Health insurance cannot become a game of wordplay and escape clauses. When lives are at stake, dignity, compassion, and fairness must come first," Mitra wrote.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Responds, Says Baseless Allegations

Niva Bupa Health Insurance has issued a media statement, stating that the claims are baseless.