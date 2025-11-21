Rule Of 72: Analyst Explains World’s Simplest Wealth Formula; Find Out How Many Years It Takes For Your Money To Double

New Delhi: Analyst Sujay U claims that one simple formula can predict your financial destiny in just 10 seconds. Sujay said that the rule of 72 is the simplest wealth formula in the world which indicates the precise time it takes for your money to double.

Sujay took to LinkedIn to describe the rule of 72 that explains how long it takes for money to double. He said that according to the rule divide 72 by your annual return to check the years it takes to double your money.

Sujay used actual data to show how quickly your wealth increases.

At a 2 percent return money takes 36 years to double

At a 4 percent return money takes 18 years to double

At an 8 percent return money takes 9 years to double

At a 10 percent return money takes 7.2 years to double

At a 12 percent return money takes 6 years to double

Sujay claims that a simple change in your return can spare them decades of waiting. He said that most people keep their money in savings accounts that earn 2 to 3 percent or in FDs that earn 5 to 6 percent. However, the Indian equity market (Nifty 50) has historically delivered a 12 percent CAGR. He said that at 3 percent your money doubles in 24 years and at 12 percent their money doubles in 6 years.

Sujay concludes his post with the message, "You have to accept the truth. You do not get wealthy by working harder. You get rich by letting your money work faster."

Netizens Reactions



The post has received widespread response on social media. One user commented that the Rule of 72 makes the impact of returns impossible to ignore. It shows how small percentage shifts can change entire timelines. Another user commented that the Rule of 72 is a sharp reminder of how small return differences shape long term outcomes. A third user said that the Rule of 72 is financial literacy 101. A simple change in return saves decades of waiting.