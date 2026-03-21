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SAHARA REFUND PORTAL

Sahara refunds restarted: How to claim your stuck money step by step

The refunds are being processed through an online system set up under Supreme Court directions, aimed at ensuring transparency and faster disbursal.

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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New Delhi: The government has restarted the refund process for investors of Sahara Group’s cooperative societies, offering long-awaited relief to depositors whose funds have been stuck for years. The refunds are being processed through an online system set up under Supreme Court directions, aimed at ensuring transparency and faster disbursal.

Only investors who had deposits in four Sahara cooperative societies—Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd., Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd.—are eligible to apply for refunds. The process is being handled through the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal, which allows users to complete the entire claim digitally.

To file a claim, investors must register on the portal using an Aadhaar-linked mobile number. After logging in, they need to enter claim details, upload supporting documents, and submit the application online. Required documents typically include Aadhaar, bank account details, and proof of investment such as deposit certificates or passbooks. PAN details may also be needed for higher claim amounts.

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Once submitted, claims go through a verification process. If approved, the refund is credited directly to the investor’s bank account, usually within a few weeks. In cases where claims are rejected or found incomplete, applicants have the option to correct errors and resubmit their applications through the same portal.

The resumption of the refund process marks a significant step for Sahara investors, but successful claims depend on accurate information and proper documentation.

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Aman Choudhary

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