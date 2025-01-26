Advertisement
SAIF ALI KHAN

Saif Ali Khan's Health Insurance Sparks Debate on Disparities In Coverage; Here's How Netizens Reacted

Saif Ali Khan’s Health Insurance: The document also exposed personal details, including his member ID, diagnosis, room category, and the expected discharge date.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2025, 11:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Saif Ali Khan's Health Insurance Sparks Debate on Disparities In Coverage; Here's How Netizens Reacted Image Credit: ANI

Saif Ali Khan’s Health Insurance: The recent leak of Saif Ali Khan’s health insurance claim has sparked a heated debate on social media over the disparities in health insurance coverage in India. The leaked document, shared on the microblogging platform X, disclosed details of the actor’s claim with Niva Bupa, a health insurance company headquartered in Delhi.

What Did Leaked Document Reveal?

Niva Bupa Health Insurance, an Indian company established in 2008, found itself in the spotlight after the document outlining Saif Ali Khan's health insurance claim surfaced on X.

The leaked document revealed that Saif Ali Khan had filed a claim for Rs 35,95,700 to cover medical expenses incurred after an attack at his Bandra residence. However, the insurance company approved only Rs 25 lakh of the claim. The document also exposed personal details, including his member ID, diagnosis, room category, and the expected discharge date. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the total hospital bill eventually amounted to Rs 26 lakh, further fueling the controversy. 

Here's How Netizen Reacts 

 

 

