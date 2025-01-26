Saif Ali Khan’s Health Insurance: The recent leak of Saif Ali Khan’s health insurance claim has sparked a heated debate on social media over the disparities in health insurance coverage in India. The leaked document, shared on the microblogging platform X, disclosed details of the actor’s claim with Niva Bupa, a health insurance company headquartered in Delhi.

What Did Leaked Document Reveal?

Niva Bupa Health Insurance, an Indian company established in 2008, found itself in the spotlight after the document outlining Saif Ali Khan's health insurance claim surfaced on X.

The leaked document revealed that Saif Ali Khan had filed a claim for Rs 35,95,700 to cover medical expenses incurred after an attack at his Bandra residence. However, the insurance company approved only Rs 25 lakh of the claim. The document also exposed personal details, including his member ID, diagnosis, room category, and the expected discharge date. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the total hospital bill eventually amounted to Rs 26 lakh, further fueling the controversy.

Here's How Netizen Reacts

It’s good that he has insurance but if the insurer or hospital leaked this on social media then it’s really bad - not respecting his privacy — Sejal Sud (@SejalSud) January 18, 2025

What's wrong with the earning of commission?

Bigger the premium, bigger is the risk for insurance company also



The point is

- health insurance can come in handy even for the super wealthly

- every middle class should have a personal health insurance with decent health coverage January 20, 2025

This shouldn't have been leaked (if authentic). It's not about whether celebrities can enjoy the same amount of privacy or not. The insurance provider, hospital etc all owe the same duty of care to a patient, regardless of how famous they are. — Antariksh । अंतरिक्ष (@trixtalk) January 18, 2025