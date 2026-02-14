Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016829https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/salary-hike-denied-surveillance-increased-tech-worker-s-post-sparks-debate-3016829.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceSalary hike denied, surveillance increased — Tech worker’s post sparks debate
EMPLOYEE MONITORING SOFTWARE

Salary hike denied, surveillance increased — Tech worker’s post sparks debate

The post, shared on social media, quickly gained attention and sparked debate about workplace surveillance and employee morale.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salary hike denied, surveillance increased — Tech worker’s post sparks debateAI Generated

New Delhi: A technology professional recently shared frustration online after their company reportedly skipped annual salary increments while introducing employee-monitoring software that captures screenshots every 10 minutes. The post, shared on social media, quickly gained attention and sparked debate about workplace surveillance and employee morale.

According to the employee, the company described the monitoring tool as a productivity-tracking measure, designed to ensure that employees remain focused during working hours. The software allegedly records screen activity at regular intervals, allowing managers to review how time is spent on work tasks.

The incident triggered strong reactions online, with many users questioning whether constant digital monitoring could undermine trust between employers and employees, especially in remote or hybrid work environments. Some commenters argued that productivity should be measured by output rather than continuous surveillance, while others said companies are increasingly adopting such tools to manage distributed teams.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Employee-monitoring software has become more common in recent years as organisations try to track productivity, improve compliance, and reduce data-security risks. However, the growing use of such tools has also raised concerns about privacy, workplace culture, and job satisfaction in the evolving post-pandemic work environment.

Overall, the viral post reflects a broader conversation about how far companies should go in monitoring employees, particularly when compensation growth slows and workplace expectations continue to shift.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Ganesh Haloi honoured
Bangladesh election results 2025
Bangladesh Polls 2026: BNP’s landslide victory puts Rahman on course for PM
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Swapnamoy Chakraborty honoured
Indian Defence
DAC clears AS-HAPS to boost India’s airpower
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Sushmita Sen honoured with ‘Maha Samman’
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 honours Iman Chakraborty
International Fleet Review
What is IFR as India Gears Up for International Fleet Review and Ex MILAN
India A lost before Pakistan game
Historic : UAE defeats India before Pakistan game on 15 February - Know Detail
personal care
Glow Goals for Valentine Week: Must-Have Highlighters for a Radiant Look
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 Syed Kirmani
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring Syed Kirmani, India’s Crisis Man