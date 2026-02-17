Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017996https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/salary-hike-from-april-1-new-tax-rules-may-increase-your-in-hand-pay-3017996.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceSalary hike from April 1: New tax rules may increase your In-hand pay
SALARY HIKE APRIL 2026

Salary hike from April 1: New tax rules may increase your In-hand pay

One of the key reasons for higher in-hand salary is the standard deduction benefit available under the new tax regime, which currently stands at Rs 75,000 for salaried individuals. This reduces taxable income and can increase disposable income.

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salary hike from April 1: New tax rules may increase your In-hand payFile Photo

New Delhi: Salaried employees could see a slight increase in their take-home salary from April 1, 2026, as India prepares to implement the new Income-tax Act, 2025, replacing the decades-old Income-tax Act, 1961.

One of the key reasons for higher in-hand salary is the standard deduction benefit available under the new tax regime, which currently stands at Rs 75,000 for salaried individuals. This reduces taxable income and can increase disposable income.

Under the new tax regime, taxpayers earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually can effectively pay zero income tax due to the Section 87A rebate, while salaried individuals can enjoy tax-free income up to about Rs 12.75 lakh after including the standard deduction.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Although income-tax slabs remain unchanged for FY 2026-27, the rollout of the new tax law from April is expected to simplify compliance and maintain tax relief measures introduced in recent budgets.

Overall, the upcoming tax changes are aimed at simplifying the tax system while ensuring that salaried taxpayers continue to benefit from deductions and rebates, which could slightly improve monthly take-home salary depending on income level and tax regime chosen.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios
How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?
maang tikka for women
Traditional And Designer Maang Tikka Jewellery For Women On Amazon
silver anklet women
Elegant Silver And Designer Anklets For Women On Amazon
Salim Khan
Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, Salman Khan rushes to meet
Auto news
Brezza facelift leak: New 6-speed gearbox, turbo engine & bigger screen likely
women shoulder bag
Stylish Women’s Shoulder Bags For Daily And Occasion Wear On Amazon
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel directed to appear by Moradabad court after non-bailable warrant
Amul
Amul Celebrates Farhan Akhtar’s Hollywood Break with Sam Mendes Film
women jewellery set
Elegant Necklace And Earring Jewellery Sets For Women On Amazon
8th Pay Commission
DA hike before Holi? DA may rise from 58% to 60% for Govt staff