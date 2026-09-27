Salary up to Rs 12.75 lakh: Why you may still have to pay tax, check these income sources

New Delhi: With an annual income of up to Rs 12.75 lakh, employees may think they have zero tax liability. Section 87A under the new tax regime provides workers with an enhanced limit of rebate on income taxed at the normal slab rates. However, assuming that the rule provides complete exemption from paying any kind of tax might not be correct, since one may still have to file an income tax return.
The maximum rebate limit is Rs 60,000 under the concerned Section of the current regime, due to which taxable income up to Rs 12 lakh becomes entirely tax-free.
First of all, Section 87A under the new tax regime is not a provision for tax exemption for employees earning up to Rs 12 lakh. Instead, it specifies Rs 12 lakh as the salary limit for tax rebate. With Rs 12 lakh as the net taxable income and Rs 75,000 as the standard deduction for salaried individuals, the gross salary limit stands at Rs 12.75 lakh.
The exemption is applicable strictly to income taxed at regular slab rates, while incomes taxed under special provisions may still attract taxes.
This makes identifying the nature of income necessary, since employees earning below the limit may still have tax liabilities from other sources of income.
Short-term capital gains (STCG) under Section 111A cover income from equity shares, equity-oriented mutual funds, and units of a business trust, which are taxed at a flat rate of 20 percent, subject to the applicable rules.
When earnings are made from selling listed shares or redeeming listed equity mutual funds, the person is liable to pay tax under Section 112A of the Income Tax Act. Other capital gains are also taxable under special-rate provisions, such as Section 112.
Moreover, there is no rebate available under Section 112A. Therefore, any person who has zero tax liability on salary or other gains would still have to pay tax on long-term capital gains.
Taxpayers with income from cryptocurrency investments such as bitcoins and other digital assets have a tax liability at a flat rate of 30 percent. Under Section 115BBH of the Income Tax Act, earnings from Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) are taxable.
If a taxpayer wins a lottery or has income from online games or shows, tax liability applies under special provisions of the Income Tax Act.
Before concluding that Section 87A puts a threshold on tax liability from incomes of all kinds, one should do a deep dive into tax implications under different provisions. Even with income below Rs 12 lakh, you may still have to pay tax arising from incomes other than your salary.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.