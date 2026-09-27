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Salary up to Rs 12.75 lakh: Why you may still have to pay tax, check these income sources

The maximum rebate limit is Rs 60,000 under the concerned Section of the current regime, due to which taxable income up to Rs 12 lakh becomes entirely tax-free.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 04:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
Salary up to Rs 12.75 lakh: Why you may still have to pay tax, check these income sources

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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