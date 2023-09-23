New Delhi: Keeping track of numerous fees and minimum balance requirements when managing multiple accounts can be a nuisance. Many people choose to close additional accounts in order to minimize non-maintenance fees, but doing so can also incur a separate set of penalties.

Here is a breakdown of account closure fees for various well-known Indian banks, as per The Economic Times.

HDFC Bank Savings Account Closure Charges

- If you opt to close your savings account within 14 days of opening, you don't have to pay any charges for it.

- If you are planning to close the account within 15 days to up to 12 months of opening, then you will have to pay Rs 500 charge and the senior citizens have to pay Rs 300 for the same.

- If you have to close the savings account after 12 months of opening, here you are exempted from charges. It means you don't have to any charges for closing it.

SBI Savings Account Closure Charge:

- Here also, if you opt to close the account after 1 year from the opening date, you don't have to pay any charges.

- You are liable to pay a Rs 500 charge excluding GST if you are going to close the account within 15 days to 1 year of opening.

ICICI Bank Savings Account Closure Charges:

- The bank doesn't levy any charges if you close your account within 30 days of opening.

- The bank charges Rs 500 for closing your savings account if you are closing it after 30 days to 1 year.

- You can close your savings account for completely free if you are closing it after 1 year of opening.

Yes Bank Savings Account Closing Charges:

- If you are closing the account which is opened between 30 days to 1 year, you have to pay a Rs 500 fee.

- You are free from any charges if you are closing it otherwise the above-mentioned timeline.

Punjab and Sindh Savings Account Closing Charges:

- You have to pay Rs 300 to Rs 500 if you are going to close the account that is opened between 14 days to 1 year of opening.

- No any charges otherwise.