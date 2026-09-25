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SBI announces no ATM transaction fee from Sep 28-30 ahead of the three-day bank strike

In a post on the social media platform X, the SBI stated that its services would remain available for customers' banking needs even during the proposed strike.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
SBI announces no ATM transaction fee from Sep 28-30 ahead of the three-day bank strike

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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SBI announces no ATM transaction fee from Sep 28-30 ahead of the three-day bank strike
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