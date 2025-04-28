SBI APK File To Redeem Rewards: Have You Got Similar Message? Check THIS Before You Leap Into Action

New Delhi: A news is being widely circulated in the social media claiming that patrons of State Bank Of India (SBI) can redeem rewards by installing an APK file.

The message addressed to customers says, "Your SBI Net Banking Reward points (Rs 9980) will expire today! Now Redeem through SBI Reward App Install and claim your reward by cash deposit in your account".

PIB Fact check has tweeted that the message is Fake. "Beware. Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards? SBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links."

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.