Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2892368https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/sbi-apk-file-to-redeem-rewards-have-you-got-similar-message-check-this-before-you-leap-into-action-2892368.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SBI

SBI APK File To Redeem Rewards: Have You Got Similar Message? Check THIS Before You Leap Into Action

This message is fake. SBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SBI APK File To Redeem Rewards: Have You Got Similar Message? Check THIS Before You Leap Into Action

New Delhi: A news is being widely circulated in the social media claiming that patrons of State Bank Of India (SBI) can redeem rewards by installing an APK file.

The message addressed to customers says, "Your SBI Net Banking Reward points (Rs 9980) will expire today! Now Redeem through SBI Reward App Install and claim your reward by cash deposit in your account".

PIB Fact check has tweeted that the message is Fake. "Beware. Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards? SBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links."

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK